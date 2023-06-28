Breaking News
Iga Swiatek kicks off grasscourt campaign with win at Bad Homburg Open

Iga Swiatek kicks-off grasscourt campaign with win at Bad Homburg Open

Updated on: 28 June,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  Berlin (Germany)
ANI |

Iga Swiatek. Pic/AFP

In the opening round of the Bad Homburg Open, Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1, began her grasscourt season with a hard-fought triumph over Tatjana Maria. The match unfolded in three sets, with Swiatek prevailing 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.


Swiatek will play Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in the second round.


Swiatek lost her focus, allowing Maria to gain momentum in the match after gaining a break advantage early on to serve at 4-3, 40-30 in the second set. Maria was able to tie the set at 4-4 with the help of three straight unforced mistakes, and the German mother of two confidently maintained her serve to take the lead at 5-4.


Maria continued to confound Swiatek with her backhand slice, using it strategically to cause errors in the No. 1 player in the world. She completed the opening set by breaking Swiatek a second time.

Also Read: French Open: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek maintains unbeaten record against Coco Gauff

Swiatek took control of the opening nine points of the second set to take a 2-0 lead that she would not give up. She instantly saw the benefits of her increased aggressiveness as she claimed 31 of the 46 points in the second set to force a decision. She maintained that momentum in the third set, winning 25 of the 35 points she faced to deliver her third-ever 6-0 set on the grass.

"She has a different game style and at the beginning it was tricky. But I'm pretty glad that I figured it out because I guess problem-solving on grass is the most important thing," WTA quoted Swiatek as saying.

"So I really just wanted to look forward and thank what I could change. I know I have the game for that. I just had to find it a little bit," she added.

For the second time in their careers, Swiatek and Teichmann will square off. After defeating Claire Liu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round, the Swiss moved on.

