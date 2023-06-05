'None of us has backed down': Sakshi Malik refutes report of withdrawing from protest

Asserting that none of the wrestlers have backed down and nor they will, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they will continue the fight for justice

Wrestlers clash with the police (Pic: AFP)

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted after reports of her distancing from the protest emerged.

ये खबर बिलकुल ग़लत है। इंसाफ़ की लड़ाई में ना हम में से कोई पीछे हटा है, ना हटेगा। सत्याग्रह के साथ साथ रेलवे में अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को साथ निभा रही हूँ। इंसाफ़ मिलने तक हमारी लड़ाई जारी है। कृपया कोई ग़लत खबर ना चलाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/FWYhnqlinC — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 5, 2023

Terming reports of withdrawing the FIR as "completely false", even compatriot Bajrang tweeted in the same vein as his national teammate.

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," he said.

Bajrang, Sakshi along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment charge against seven wrestlers, including one minor.

It must also be mentioned that all three India internationals, have returned to work as Office on Special Duty (Northern Railways) since last week.

Meanwhile, the world body has condemned the treatment meted out to India's top wrestlers during their protest in Jantar Mantar, stating it 'firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers'. In an official statement, the world wrestling body said that for several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the WFI president.

On May 28, the Delhi police had stopped the wrestlers from marching towards the new Parliament building, even as it was being inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, and detained them. The police action had invited criticism from different quarters.

