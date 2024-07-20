Norris on top in second practice

The 24-year-old Briton, who trails the three-time champion by 84 points in the drivers’ title race, clocked a best time of one minute and 17.788 seconds to beat his friend and rival by 0.243 seconds in a tightly-contested session

McLaren’s Lando Norris outpaced world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to top the times in Friday’s second free practice session, run in hot conditions, ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Briton, who trails the three-time champion by 84 points in the drivers’ title race, clocked a best time of one minute and 17.788 seconds to beat his friend and rival by 0.243 seconds in a tightly-contested session.

Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, one-tenth down, ahead of an improving Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, George Russell of Mercedes and Haas’s Kevin Magnussen, who is set to leave the team at the end of the year.

