Novak Djokovic believes he still has something to prove every time he steps on court as he reached the US Open third round for a record-equalling 19th time on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Djokovic battled past American qualifier Zachary Svajda in four sets to stay in the hunt for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title.

“One can always think that there is nothing more to achieve or to prove because you’ve done it all, but it’s quite relative to each person. I see it differently” said Djokovic.

The Serbian dropped the first set in a laboured performance but, recovered to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 as Svajda struggled with cramps.

“I’m not pleased with my level of tennis but, you have days like this where you’re not playing at your best, but you just kind of find a way, and that’s what I have done today. I get really hard on myself a lot of the times because I expect myself to play always at the highest level, which is obviously not always possible,” Djokovic added. The former World No. 1 will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the Round-of-32. The Serbian could potentially meet World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals, if he gets that far.

