Carlos Alcaraz , still sporting the accidental buzz cut gifted by his brother’s botched haircut attempt, showed no signs of discomfort or distraction as he marched into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday night. Under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the No. 2 seed dispatched Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in ruthless fashion, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, in just over 90 minutes.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who claimed his maiden Grand Slam title in New York two years ago, produced a clinical performance, never facing a break point and outclassing the 65th-ranked Bellucci with a 32-11 advantage in winners. It was a commanding statement from Alcaraz, who is eager to erase the memory of last year’s surprising second-round exit.

In 2024, Alcaraz entered the US Open riding high on a 15-match winning streak at majors, buoyed by titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, only to suffer a shock straight-sets defeat to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. This time around, there was no hint of vulnerability. From the opening game, Alcaraz imposed his will on the match, showcasing his trademark blend of power, finesse, and movement that has made him one of the sport’s most feared players.

“Yeah, I played great, to be honest,” said Alcaraz, who earned the first of his five Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open in 2022. “Today wasn't his day. I tried to make the most of his mistakes.”

Now into the third round, Alcaraz remains on course for a deep run in New York as he eyes a sixth Grand Slam title. He and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who has yet to play his second-round match, have dominated men’s tennis in recent seasons, splitting the last seven major trophies between them.

Elsewhere on a busy day at Flushing Meadows, Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam singles title. The Serbian legend endured a shaky start against American qualifier Zachary Svajda, dropping the opening set in a tiebreak before finding his rhythm and pulling away for a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

With the win, Djokovic advanced to the third round at the US Open for a record-equalling 19th time. Next up for the 38-year-old is Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who came through a hard-fought battle against Argentina’s Francisco Comesana, eventually prevailing 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (0), 7-6 (4).