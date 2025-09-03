After meeting Fritz at the net when the 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win was over, Djokovic began his little jig in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-time Grand Slam champion called the victory ‘a big present for’ Tara, who is not at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic figures Tara will rate his performance when she watches it Wednesday

After meeting Fritz at the net when the 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win was over, Djokovic began his little jig in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Novak Djokovic celebrated beating Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open quarterfinals with some dance moves to music from the hit movie ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ that were taught to him by his daughter, Tara, who turned eight on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic is dancing into the semifinals of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/SgyMP6y1kr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

The 24-time Grand Slam champion called the victory ‘a big present for’ Tara, who is not at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic figures Tara will rate his performance when she watches it Wednesday.

“We are at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them,” he said. “Hopefully I'll make her smile when she wakes up in the morning.” He explained during his on-court interview that the dance is based on ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the Sony Pictures/Netflix movie that has topped the streamer's global rankings.

Djokovic will now have two precious days of recovery time to prepare for a highly-anticipated tussle with the red-hot Alcaraz on Friday.

"It's not going to get easier. I tell you that," said Djokovic. "The next couple of days is really key for me to really get my body in shape and ready to battle five sets if it's needed. "I just would really love that. Would love to be fit enough to play and to play, you know, potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I'd rise to the occasion."

Djokovic and Alcaraz will square off for the first time since the Australian Open quarter-finals in January when the Serbian won in four sets to take a 5-3 edge in their rivalry. The upcoming encounter is their fifth at a Grand Slam but first at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has won all three past meetings on hard courts. "Here we are. I have another chance, another shot. Hopefully, as I said, I can be fit enough and play well enough to keep up with Carlos," said Djokovic.

"Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It's just that I'm, you know, not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. "I don't feel very fresh at the moment, but hopefully in two days it will be different."

(With AFP inputs)