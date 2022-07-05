Novak Djokovic: I see a bit of myself in Jannik Sinner

Ahead of today’s quarter-final clash with Jannik Sinner, Serbian Novak Djokovic says Italian’s playing style is a lot like his

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday. Pics/AFP

Novak Djokovic admits he can see a lot of Jannik Sinner in himself as the pair face off for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals today.

Six-time defending champion Djokovic is in familiar territory, targeting an 11th semi-final at the All England Club and 43rd at the Slams.

Djokovic, looking to equal Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, defeat Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Italian 20-year-old Sinner is yet to get past the quarter-finals of a major.

Jannik Sinner is ecstatic after his win over Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday

“I kind of see a little bit of myself in his game from the back of the court, playing flat backhand, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents,” said Djokovic.

The Serb easily won the pair’s only previous meeting in straight sets on clay in Monte Carlo last year. But beanpole Sinner impressively dismissed Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 in the Last 16 on Sunday, saving all seven break points faced.

Also Read: Red-hot tennis star Eugenie Bouchard posts pic on Instagram

Garin saves 2 match points

In another match, Chile’s Cristian Garin came back from two sets down and saved two match points to beat 19th seed Alex de Minaur to reach the quarters. The unseeded Garin looked down and out when he was trailing by two sets, but took the third set on a tie-break and went on to win 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (10/6) in four hours, 34 minutes.

World No. 2 Jabeur cruises

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Ons Jabeur reached her second consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final, beating Elise Mertens 7-6 (11/9), 6-4. The Tunisian fended off five set points for her 24th-seeded Belgian opponent in the first set tie-break to edge ahead. Jabeur broke serve twice in the second set to seal the win and set up a last-eight clash against Marie Bouzkova.

Rybakina in quarters

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a straight-sets win over Petra Martic. The Russian-born 17th seed won 7-5, 6-3.

Rybakina has made the last eight without dropping a set. The 23-year-old will be playing in her second Grand Slam quarter-final, having also reached the last eight at the French Open in 2021.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever