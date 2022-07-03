Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: Two held for harassing actor Kruttika Desai over fake drug operation
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Red hot tennis star Eugenie Bouchard posts pic on Instagram

Red-hot tennis star Eugenie Bouchard posts pic on Instagram

Updated on: 03 July,2022 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard Instagrammed the above picture on Saturday for her 2.3 million followers and captioned it: “Happy Canada Day.” The post received almost 70,000 ‘likes’

Red-hot tennis star Eugenie Bouchard posts pic on Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard


Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard Instagrammed the above picture on Saturday for her 2.3 million followers and captioned it: “Happy Canada Day.” The post received almost 70,000 ‘likes’.

Also Read: British actor Gemma Atkinson on football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He loved tea and comedy TV’




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


 

eugenie bouchard tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK