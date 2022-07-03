Red-hot tennis star Eugenie Bouchard posts pic on Instagram

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard Instagrammed the above picture on Saturday for her 2.3 million followers and captioned it: “Happy Canada Day.” The post received almost 70,000 ‘likes’

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard Instagrammed the above picture on Saturday for her 2.3 million followers and captioned it: “Happy Canada Day.” The post received almost 70,000 ‘likes’.

Also Read: British actor Gemma Atkinson on football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He loved tea and comedy TV’

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever