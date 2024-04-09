NWHL will create talent pool for 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympics: Savita

The NWHL will be held in two phases, with the inaugural phase set to take place from April 30 to May 9 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Savita Punia. Pic/PTI

The Indian women’s hockey team’s failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics stemmed from a virtually non-existent domestic structure. As part of its initiatives to rectify this, Hockey India, helmed by former India captain and defender Dilip Tirkey, on Tuesday announced a first-of-its-kind National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) for the country’s top eight state teams. The NWHL will be held in two phases, with the inaugural phase set to take place from April 30 to May 9 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The teams—Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha—finished in that order at the 14th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championships held in Pune recently. “This new women’s league is a great initiative by Hockey India. The top eight teams in the country vying for honours, not only gives players more match exposure, but will also help identify talent that will eventually break into the senior national team,” India women’s hockey captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia told mid-day from the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bangalore where the senior national camp is in progress.

“This league will also motivate more youngsters to continue pursuing their dream to play for India. Consequently, the NWHL will help in creating a strong pool of players in the years leading up to the FIH Women’s World Cup in 2026 and the LA Olympics in 2028,” added Savita, who led Haryana to the Sr national title recently.

Hockey India President Tirkey added: “This league is a watershed moment for Indian hockey, particularly for our women athletes. It will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of women’s hockey in the country.”