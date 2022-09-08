Breaking News
Ons Jabeur is first African woman to enter US Open 2022 semi-finals

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  New York
Ons Jabeur is first African woman to enter US Open 2022 semi-finals

Ons Jabeur


Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in history to reach the semi-finals of the US Open 2022 on Tuesday. Jabeur, who also  had become the first woman from Africa to reach the final at Wimbledon, scored a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. 


The 28-year-old will now face Garcia in the semi-finals after the in-form 17th seed dispatched the 18-year-old Gauff 6-3, 6-4 in Tuesday’s other quarter-final. Jabeur said she had been infused with belief since reaching the Wimbledon final, where she was beaten in three sets by Kazakhstans’s Elena Rybakina. 

“I believe more in myself,” Jabeur said. “After Wimbledon it was very positive. Even though I lost the final, I knew I had it in me to win a Grand Slam. And here I am in the semi-finals of the US Open.”


