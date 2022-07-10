Ons Jabeur's family do not have visas!

Jabeur was quoted as saying her brother Hatem would “hopefully be there” on Saturday to watch her. “But unfortunately the other members of my family don’t have visas,” the report, dated Friday, quoted her as saying

Ons Jabeur

Britain’s embassy in Tunisia said it will investigate after Ons Jabeur told the BBC website that family members did not have visas to watch her play in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Jabeur was quoted as saying her brother Hatem would “hopefully be there” on Saturday to watch her. “But unfortunately the other members of my family don’t have visas,” the report, dated Friday, quoted her as saying.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever