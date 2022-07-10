Breaking News
Ons Jabeur's family do not have visas!

Updated on: 10 July,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Jabeur was quoted as saying her brother Hatem would “hopefully be there” on Saturday to watch her. “But unfortunately the other members of my family don’t have visas,” the report, dated Friday, quoted her as saying

Ons Jabeur


Britain’s embassy in Tunisia said it will investigate after Ons Jabeur told the BBC website that family members did not have visas to watch her play in the Wimbledon final on Saturday. 

Jabeur was quoted as saying her brother Hatem would "hopefully be there" on Saturday to watch her. "But unfortunately the other members of my family don't have visas," the report, dated Friday, quoted her as saying. 




