Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Opening ceremony DJ files case for online abuse over Last Supper tableau

Opening ceremony DJ files case for online abuse over Last Supper tableau

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

Trump, in the United States, said Monday he thought it was “a disgrace”

Opening ceremony DJ files case for online abuse over Last Supper tableau

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Opening ceremony DJ files case for online abuse over Last Supper tableau
x
00:00

A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony—including angry comments from Donald Trump—took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony’s wake.


Barbara Butch’s lawyer told The Associated Press that she had filed a formal legal complaint alleging cyber-harassment, death threats, and insults. The complaint doesn’t name any specific perpetrator of the alleged crimes.



The lawyer, Audrey Msellati, said the complaint was filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which must then decide whether it warrants a formal police investigation.


Trump, in the United States, said Monday he thought it was “a disgrace.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 donald trump sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK