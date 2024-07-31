Trump, in the United States, said Monday he thought it was “a disgrace”

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Opening ceremony DJ files case for online abuse over Last Supper tableau x 00:00

A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony—including angry comments from Donald Trump—took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony’s wake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbara Butch’s lawyer told The Associated Press that she had filed a formal legal complaint alleging cyber-harassment, death threats, and insults. The complaint doesn’t name any specific perpetrator of the alleged crimes.

The lawyer, Audrey Msellati, said the complaint was filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which must then decide whether it warrants a formal police investigation.

Trump, in the United States, said Monday he thought it was “a disgrace.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever