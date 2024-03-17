Orleans Masters: Krishna-Pratheek out

The World No. 70 Indian pair lost 17-21, 16-21 against seventh-seeded Danish combination of Andreas Sondergaard and Jesper Toft, ranked 46th in the BWF chart, on Friday night. It ended India’s campaign at the Super 300 event

India pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K suffered a straight-game loss in the men’s doubles quarter-finals to bow out of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament here.

The World No. 70 Indian pair lost 17-21, 16-21 against seventh-seeded Danish combination of Andreas Sondergaard and Jesper Toft, ranked 46th in the BWF chart, on Friday night. It ended India’s campaign at the Super 300 event.

