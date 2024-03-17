Breaking News
Orleans Masters: Krishna-Pratheek out

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Orleans (France)
PTI |

Top

The World No. 70 Indian pair lost 17-21, 16-21 against seventh-seeded Danish combination of Andreas Sondergaard and Jesper Toft, ranked 46th in the BWF chart, on Friday night. It ended India’s campaign at the Super 300 event

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K suffered a straight-game loss in the men’s doubles quarter-finals to bow out of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament here.


The World No. 70 Indian pair lost 17-21, 16-21 against seventh-seeded Danish combination of Andreas Sondergaard and Jesper Toft, ranked 46th in the BWF chart, on Friday night. It ended India’s campaign at the Super 300 event.


