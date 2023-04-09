Orleans Masters: Rajawat in final

The 21-year-old, who was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, dished out an attacking game to outplay World No. 35 Nguyen 21-12, 21-9 in the semis to progress to his maiden final of a Super 300 world tour event

Priyanshu Rajawat

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat stormed into the finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight game demolition of Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the semi-finals here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, dished out an attacking game to outplay World No. 35 Nguyen 21-12, 21-9 in the semis to progress to his maiden final of a Super 300 world tour event. He will face either Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen or China’s Lei Lan Xi in the summit clash. Rajawat was sharp at the net and precise in his returns. He exploited his opponent’s forehand and the Indian’s flat drives and cross court flicks troubled Nguyen, who committed many errors.

