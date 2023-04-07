Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rajawat stuns top seed Nishimoto to enter QF

Rajawat stuns top seed Nishimoto to enter QF

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Orleans (France)
PTI |

Top

World No. 58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route a 21-8, 21-16 win over World No. 12 Nishimoto, who had claimed the Madrid Spain Masters title on last Sunday

Rajawat stuns top seed Nishimoto to enter QF

Priyanshu Rajawat


India’s Priyanshu Rajawat notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to progress to the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.


World No. 58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route a 21-8, 21-16 win over World No. 12 Nishimoto, who had claimed the Madrid Spain Masters title on last Sunday.



In another men’s singles match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21 in the round of 16. In women’s singles, Tanya Hemanth also suffered an 8-21, 17-21 defeat to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan.


Also read: HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu to lead Indian team in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto went down fighting against seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 23-21, 17-21, 21-23 in the pre-quarters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK