Rajawat stuns top seed Nishimoto to enter QF

Priyanshu Rajawat

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to progress to the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

World No. 58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route a 21-8, 21-16 win over World No. 12 Nishimoto, who had claimed the Madrid Spain Masters title on last Sunday.

In another men’s singles match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21 in the round of 16. In women’s singles, Tanya Hemanth also suffered an 8-21, 17-21 defeat to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan.

The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto went down fighting against seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 23-21, 17-21, 21-23 in the pre-quarters.

