“Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best.” Fissette had two stints coaching Osaka, from 2019 through the summer of 2022 and again when they reunited last year as Osaka launched her return to the game after the birth of her daughter Shai in July of 2023.

Naomi Osaka

Listen to this article Osaka parts ways with coach Wim Fissette x 00:00

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is parting ways with Belgian coach Wim Fissette, the former World No. 1 said on Instagram on Friday. “4 years, 2 Slams and a whole lot of memories,” Osaka wrote in a post to her Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best.” Fissette had two stints coaching Osaka, from 2019 through the summer of 2022 and again when they reunited last year as Osaka launched her return to the game after the birth of her daughter Shai in July of 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever