Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Osaka parts ways with coach Wim Fissette

Osaka parts ways with coach Wim Fissette

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Top

“Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best.” Fissette had two stints coaching Osaka, from 2019 through the summer of 2022 and again when they reunited last year as Osaka launched her return to the game after the birth of her daughter Shai in July of 2023.

Osaka parts ways with coach Wim Fissette

Naomi Osaka

Listen to this article
Osaka parts ways with coach Wim Fissette
x
00:00

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is parting ways with Belgian coach Wim Fissette, the former World No. 1  said on Instagram on Friday. “4 years, 2 Slams and a whole lot of memories,” Osaka wrote in a post to her Instagram stories.


“Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best.” Fissette had two stints coaching Osaka, from 2019 through the summer of 2022 and again when they reunited last year as Osaka launched her return to the game after the birth of her daughter Shai in July of 2023. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Naomi Osaka tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK