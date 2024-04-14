Naomi Osaka wishes to play at Paris Olympics

The four-time Grand Slam champion may need to go through an appeals process to claim a place after failing to make a mandatory two appearances for Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup during the current Olympic cycle

Naomi Osaka

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka said Saturday that she “would love to play” at this year’s Paris Olympics if she is granted a spot by tennis chiefs.

The four-time Grand Slam champion may need to go through an appeals process to claim a place after failing to make a mandatory two appearances for Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup during the current Olympic cycle. She told reporters in Tokyo after helping Japan qualify for the BJK Cup finals that she will play in Paris “if they let me.” “Growing up watching the Olympics on TV, I felt that it was a celebration of sport,” she said.

