Tsitsipas beats Sinner to enter Monte Carlo Masters final

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his win over Italy’s Jannik Sinner in Monte Carlo on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Two-time winner Stefanos Tsitsipas staged a third-set comeback to earn a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday.

The Greek’s victory ended the nine-match winning streak of Italy’s Australian Open champion. Tsitsipas will play Sunday’s final against the winner between top seed Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

