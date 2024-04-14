Breaking News
Tsitsipas beats Sinner to enter Monte Carlo Masters final
Tsitsipas beats Sinner to enter Monte Carlo Masters final

Updated on: 14 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
AFP

The Greek’s victory ended the nine-match winning streak of Italy’s Australian Open champion. Tsitsipas will play Sunday’s final against the winner between top seed Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud

Tsitsipas beats Sinner to enter Monte Carlo Masters final

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his win over Italy’s Jannik Sinner in Monte Carlo on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Two-time winner Stefanos Tsitsipas staged a third-set comeback to earn a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday.


Also Read: IPL 2024: You can never take it for granted, says Sanju Samson


The Greek’s victory ended the nine-match winning streak of Italy’s Australian Open champion. Tsitsipas will play Sunday’s final against the winner between top seed Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.


