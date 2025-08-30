Osaka stands by compatriot Townsend after Ostapenko rant

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said“

Naomi Osaka has criticised Jelena Ostapenko’s choice of words in her heated post-match altercation with Taylor Townsend at the US Open, calling them “one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport”.

Naomi Osaka has criticised Jelena Ostapenko’s choice of words in her heated post-match altercation with Taylor Townsend at the US Open, calling them “one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport”.

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said. “I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated,” she added.

Townsend defeated Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in a tense second-round clash, but the spotlight quickly shifted to a verbal exchange at the net.

Ostapenko, visibly agitated, repeatedly wagged her finger at Townsend, who later hinted at possible “racial undertones” in their exchange during her press conference. The issue was reportedly caused due to Townsend’s reluctance to apologise after winning a point after the ball hit the net.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever