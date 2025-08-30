Breaking News
Maratha quota protest | Govt behaving worse than British empire: Manoj Jarange
Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja: "We could stand in line forever for a glimpse of Bappa"
Maratha protest deadlock threatens weekend travel, citizens brace delays
WhatsApp ‘challan app’ cons Mumbai driver of Rs 1.95 lakh
Mumbai: Train halts at Currey Road, Chinchpokli cancelled amid Ganeshotsav
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Osaka stands by compatriot Townsend after Ostapenko rant

Osaka stands by compatriot Townsend after Ostapenko rant

Updated on: 30 August,2025 09:01 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said“

Osaka stands by compatriot Townsend after Ostapenko rant

Naomi Osaka and Jelena Ostapenko

Listen to this article
Osaka stands by compatriot Townsend after Ostapenko rant
x
00:00

Naomi Osaka has criticised Jelena Ostapenko’s choice of words in her heated post-match altercation with Taylor Townsend at the US Open, calling them “one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport”. 

Naomi Osaka has criticised Jelena Ostapenko’s choice of words in her heated post-match altercation with Taylor Townsend at the US Open, calling them “one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport”. 

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said. “I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated,” she added.



Townsend defeated Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in a tense second-round clash, but the spotlight quickly shifted to a verbal exchange at the net. 


Ostapenko, visibly agitated, repeatedly wagged her finger at Townsend, who later hinted at possible “racial undertones” in their exchange during her press conference. The issue was reportedly caused due to Townsend’s reluctance to apologise after winning a point after the ball hit the net.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Naomi Osaka us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK