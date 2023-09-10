After defeating Shelton in semis, record-setting Novak Djokovic elated to reach final of all four Slams in one year for the third time; plays Alcaraz-conqueror Medvedev

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point during his semi-final against Ben Shelton in New York. Pics/AP; PTI, AFP

Listen to this article Novak Djokovic ‘over the moon' so far x 00:00

Novak Djokovic earned himself another shot at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title after beating unseeded American Ben Shelton in straight sets on Friday to advance to his 10th US Open final. Djokovic ended the run of the 20-year-old Shelton, winning 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4).

Djokovic is attempting to become the oldest men’s champion in New York in the Open era, which would also see him match Margaret Court’s all-time mark for most major singles titles. The Serbian has now won 22 of his last 23 Grand Slam semi-finals. He captured the last of his three US Open titles in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic has reached the final at all four majors in the same year for the third time. He will try to claim three Grand Slams in the same season for the fourth time in his career.

“I’m obviously over the moon with the results so far on Grand Slams,” said Djokovic. “Playing in all four finals of all four Slams in a season is amazing. It’s the highest achievement I can think about when I start the season. That’s what I dream about, that’s what I really wanted, that’s where I want to be, in this kind of position.”

Beaten by Carlos at SW19

Djokovic’s only Grand Slam loss this year came at Wimbledon when he was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets. Shelton began the US Open ranked 47th but will break into the Top 20 for the first time on Monday.

“There’s a small piece of it is disappointment obviously. I’m a competitor,” he said. “Every loss hurts. It cuts you a little bit. But if anything, this week has just motivated me more.”

Daniil Medvedev

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thriller on Friday to set up a repeat of the final from two years ago against 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

Medvedev defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his fifth major final and stop Alcaraz in his quest to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008. “I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10, except from the third set,” said the 27-year-old Medvedev.

“He [Alcaraz] is honestly just really unbelievable. To beat him you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it.”

Also Read: Novak Djokovic shatters Roger Federer's record amid extreme NYC heat

Medvedev now meets Djokovic on Sunday as the 36-year-old Serbian star once more goes in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title to crown his return to World No. 1 next week.

The third-seeded Medvedev won his lone major at the 2021 US Open when he foiled Djokovic in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam, leaving his rival in tears after a straight-sets triumph. He produced another scintillating performance against Alcaraz, avenging a lopsided loss to the Spaniard in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July. Medvedev held his nerve under constant pressure from Alcaraz in the opening set, elevating his level in tie-break to claim the final four points.

‘It was really tough’

“I totally lose my mind on that set, and fighting for 50 minutes and then, you know, for four points lose my mind. It was really tough for me to handle it,” said Alcaraz.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever