P Iniyan wins Cannes Open chess tournament

P Iniyan

Indian Grandmaster Panneerselvam Iniyan won the Cannes International Open, defeating compatriot V Pranesh in the ninth and final round in Cannes, France.

Iniyan ended the tournament on 7.5 points, half a point more than Delhi-based International Master Aradhya Garg, who finished second.

Iniyan remained undefeated through the course of the tournament scoring six wins and three draws.

