P Iniyan wins Cannes Open chess tournament

P Iniyan wins Cannes Open chess tournament

Updated on: 04 March,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Iniyan remained undefeated through the course of the tournament scoring six wins and three draws.

Indian Grandmaster Panneerselvam Iniyan won the Cannes International Open, defeating compatriot V Pranesh in the ninth and final round in Cannes, France.


Also Read: Pragg, Aravindh play out draw in Prague Masters


Iniyan ended the tournament on 7.5 points, half a point more than Delhi-based International Master Aradhya Garg, who finished second. 


Iniyan remained undefeated through the course of the tournament scoring six wins and three draws.

