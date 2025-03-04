Pragg, Aravindh play out draw in Prague Masters

With 3.5 points in their kitty, Aravindh and Praggnanandhaa are followed by top seed Wei Yi of China, Anish Giri of Holland, Quang Leim Le of Vietnam and Vincent Keymer of Germany.

R Praggnanandhaa

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram as the two stayed a full point ahead of nearest challengers after the fifth round of the Prague Masters chess tournament here.

This was the third classical game between the two Indians, with both previous games also ending in a stalemate. Four more rounds remains in the 10-player round-robin tournament.

