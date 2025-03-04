Breaking News
Pragg, Aravindh play out draw in Prague Masters

Updated on: 04 March,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Prague
PTI |

With 3.5 points in their kitty, Aravindh and Praggnanandhaa are followed by top seed Wei Yi of China, Anish Giri of Holland, Quang Leim Le of Vietnam and Vincent Keymer of Germany.

R Praggnanandhaa

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram as the two stayed a full point ahead of nearest challengers after the fifth round of the Prague Masters chess tournament here.


With 3.5 points in their kitty, Aravindh and Praggnanandhaa are followed by top seed Wei Yi of China, Anish Giri of Holland, Quang Leim Le of Vietnam and Vincent Keymer of Germany.


This was the third classical game between the two Indians, with both previous games also ending in a stalemate. Four more rounds remains in the 10-player round-robin tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

