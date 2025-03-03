Breaking News
Prague Masters: Pragg beats Keymer, tops table

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Prague
PTI |

Top

Praggnanandhaa avenged his loss against the German in last month's Tata Steel Masters by winning the game in 44 moves.

Prague Masters: Pragg beats Keymer, tops table

R Praggnanandhaa

Prague Masters: Pragg beats Keymer, tops table
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scored his second victory on the trot, outwitting Vincent Keymer of Germany to join compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram at the top on three points after the end of the fourth round of the Prague Masters here.


Praggnanandhaa avenged his loss against the German in last month's Tata Steel Masters by winning the game in 44 moves. Aravindh, meanwhile, survived some initial hiccups to settle for a draw with USA's Sam Shankland. The two Indians will face each other next.


