Tsitsipas clinches Dubai Open Championships

“There is nothing that ensured the win today, it was just pure fighting,” said Tsitsipas after winning in one hour and 28 minutes.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first title in almost a year and broke a finals hoodoo as he cruised past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 in the Dubai final on Saturday.

“There is nothing that ensured the win today, it was just pure fighting,” said Tsitsipas after winning in one hour and 28 minutes. The victory ended an 11-match losing streak in ATP 500-level finals for him.

