Paes, Amritraj inducted in Tennis Hall of Fame

Leander Paes
Former doubles World No. 1 Leander Paes (below) and broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj of India have become the first Asian men to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Besides the duo, renowned journalist and writer Richard Evans have also been elected in the Ultimate Honour in Tennis. Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles, has been selected in the player category.
