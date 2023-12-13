Breaking News
Paes, Amritraj inducted in Tennis Hall of Fame

Paes, Amritraj inducted in Tennis Hall of Fame

Updated on: 14 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Besides the duo, renowned journalist and writer Richard Evans have also been elected in the Ultimate Honour in Tennis

Leander Paes

Listen to this article
Former doubles World No. 1 Leander Paes  (below) and broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj of India have become the first Asian men to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.


Also Read: Pogba’s doping hearing set for January 18


Besides the duo, renowned journalist and writer Richard Evans have also been elected in the Ultimate Honour in Tennis. Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles, has been selected in the player category.


