Pakistan hockey gets financial aid ahead of Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai

Updated on: 14 June,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

An official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said that after the encouraging performance by the national junior team in the Asian Junior Cup in Oman, the minister for inter-provincial coordination Ahsan Mazari had approved the release of the funds

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has got a financial boost as the government released Rs 25 million for the sports body, paving the way for the team’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Chennai in August.


An official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said that after the encouraging performance by the national junior team in the Asian Junior Cup in Oman, the minister for inter-provincial coordination Ahsan Mazari had approved the release of the funds.


Also Read: Junior Men's Asia Cup Hockey: India emerge champions, beat Pakistan 2-1 in final


“The funds will take care of the daily allowances to be paid to the junior team players and officials plus all the expenses to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy,” the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

