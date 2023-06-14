Pakistan hockey gets financial aid ahead of Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai

An official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said that after the encouraging performance by the national junior team in the Asian Junior Cup in Oman, the minister for inter-provincial coordination Ahsan Mazari had approved the release of the funds

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has got a financial boost as the government released Rs 25 million for the sports body, paving the way for the team’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Chennai in August.

An official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said that after the encouraging performance by the national junior team in the Asian Junior Cup in Oman, the minister for inter-provincial coordination Ahsan Mazari had approved the release of the funds.

“The funds will take care of the daily allowances to be paid to the junior team players and officials plus all the expenses to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy,” the official said.

