Indian Junior Women's Hockey team receive grand welcome after Asia Cup win

Indian Junior Women's Hockey team on Tuesday received a grand welcome at Bengaluru airport after returning to the country with the Asia Cup trophy

Indian Junior Women's Hockey team receive a grand welcome (Pic: Twitter/Hockey India)

India clinched their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title in Kakamigahara, Japan after defeating Korea with a 2-1 score in a captivating final match on Sunday. They also secured a spot in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023 slated in Chile later this year.



Indian defender Neelam, who scored a crucial goal for India in the final, expressed her joy after returning back.



"We are feeling very happy and I am proud of my team. We've qualified for World Cup and we are focusing on that and will try to win a medal there as well," Neelam told to ANI.



Indian captain Preeti said that they will now look for a World Cup win.



"We have qualified for the World Cup. All we want is support and we will definitely win the World Cup. Our coaches and staff were very supportive and helped us a lot," Preeti told ANI.



The Hockey India Executive Board on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 Lakh for each player, while the support staff will receive Rs 1 Lakh each as a token of appreciation.

India remained unbeaten in the tournament. They started their campaign with a 22-0 victory against Uzbekistan, followed by a 2-1 win over Malaysia. After securing a 2-2 draw against Korea, they concluded the group stage with an 11-0 triumph over Chinese Taipei. The Indian team soared into the final with 1-0 win over Japan.

(With ANI inputs)

