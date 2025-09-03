Breaking News
Pakistan pull out of India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup despite earlier nod

Updated on: 03 September,2025 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The PHF's decision contradicts recent comments made by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, who had stated only last Saturday that Pakistan would be participating in the upcoming Junior World Cup in India. The ongoing political and military standoff has cast a shadow over sporting ties between the two nations

Pakistan pull out of India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup despite earlier nod

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced its decision to boycott the 2025 FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Chennai, India. The move comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the two neighbouring nations and follows Pakistan's recent withdrawal from the ongoing Asia Cup in Bihar, also citing security concerns.

Speaking to a local media outlet from the PHF headquarters in Lahore, PHF President Tariq Bugti confirmed the decision, saying: “The Pakistan junior hockey team will not feature in the Hockey World Cup. In the current situation, we cannot travel to India.”

Bugti further elaborated that the strained diplomatic and military relations between the two countries were the primary reason behind the withdrawal.

“Considering the tensions that we were having with India, it was totally impossible for us to go to India (for the Asia Cup). It was a war-like situation on both sides. So, in the current scenario, we can't travel to India now or in the future. The situation is the same (presently). And, if the Indian cricket team can't come here, then even the Pakistan hockey team won't go to India,” he added.

The PHF's decision contradicts recent comments made by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, who had stated only last Saturday that Pakistan would be participating in the upcoming Junior World Cup in India.

The ongoing political and military standoff has cast a shadow over sporting ties between the two nations. Tensions have escalated since the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, which claimed multiple lives and led to renewed security concerns in cross-border relations.

In a related development last month, the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced a revised policy regarding international sporting engagements with Pakistan. The ministry reiterated that no bilateral sporting events, including cricket, would be permitted between India and Pakistan. However, the directive does not affect participation in multilateral tournaments, such as the Asia Cup or World Cups, allowing for limited engagement in neutral or global competitions.

