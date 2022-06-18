Pakistan cyclists to compete in Asian meet after getting visas

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 02:44 PM IST  |  Karachi
The Asian meet, an Olympic qualifier, is the first major cycling event after the pandemic and a lot of ranking points will be up for grabs during the event

Representational Image. Picture Courtesy/ iStock


Seven members of the Pakistan Cycling team are prepared to participate at the Asian Elite and Junior Cycling Championships after getting visas issued by the Indian embassy in Islamabad.

The Asian meet, an Olympic qualifier, is the first major cycling event after the pandemic and a lot of ranking points will be up for grabs during the event.




"Our squad including five cyclists and two officials left via Wagah border yesterday for the championships," Secretary-General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation Moazzam Khan Khair told PTI.


He said only one official of the PCF who was to accompany the delegation had not been issued a visa.

"The good thing is the rest of our applications were all accepted and processed," he said.

The championships got underway on Saturday in New Delhi with five Pakistani cyclists set to take part in events from June 19.

Khair feels there is a need to set up a mechanism where visa applications from Pakistani athletes and officials invited for regional or Internatinal sporting events to India can be fast tracked.

There have been instances in the past where Pakistani athletes have not been issued visas on various grounds for international events in India due to the tense political and diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

(with inputs from PTI)

