Updated on: 10 November,2024 05:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In women's trap, Neeru and Kirti Gupta clinched silver and bronze respectively shooting 43 and 32 respectively in the final

Palak Gulia, Amit Sharma (middle) / Pic: X

The air pistol mixed team of Palak Gulia and Amit Sharma struck gold with a commanding performance against their compatriots as India won five medals, including three silver, on day 2 of the World University Shooting Championship on Sunday.


The duo of Palak and Amit defeated the pair of Sainyam and Samrat Rana 16-12 as India grabbed the top-two podium spots in the event at the Karni Singh Range. The Hungarian pair of Sara Rahel Fabian and Redecsi Mate took the bronze defeating Chinese-Taipei 16-12.


Earlier, in the qualification round, Sainyam (289) and Samrat (290) had emerged toppers with an aggregate score of 579, while Palak (285) and Amit (293) were placed second with a combined score of 578.


In women's trap, Neeru and Kirti Gupta clinched silver and bronze respectively shooting 43 and 32 respectively in the final. The Czech Republic's Zina Hrdlickova won the gold with a score of 45.

Kirti had earlier topped the qualification round with a superb 118 out of 125, while Neeru entered the six-shooter final with a score of 115.

Olympian and winner of three gold medals at the 2021 World University Games in China, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar added another silver to India's tally in 50m rifle 3-positions with a score of 458.2 in the final.

Czech Republic's Jiri Privratsky secured the gold medal with a score of 462.9.

Aishwary, who could not make an impact at the Paris Olympics, earlier shot a superb 592 in the qualification to be placed third going into the eight-shooter final.

As many as 220 shooters from across 23 countries are competing in the championship. The event is being hosted by Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.

(With inputs from agencies)

