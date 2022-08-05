Panghal, Nikhat assured of medals, but Lovlina bows out

The 22-year-old from Haryana notched up a 5-0 win over Agnes in the super heavyweight quarter-final to take India’s medal count in boxing to six at the showpiece

Sagar Ahlawat continued India’s medal rush in boxing, joining Amit Panghal and Jasmine in the semi-finals with a dominating win over Seychelles’ Keddy Evans Agnes in men’s +92kg competition here on Thursday. The 22-year-old from Haryana notched up a 5-0 win over Agnes in the super heavyweight quarter-final to take India’s medal count in boxing to six at the showpiece.

Earlier, Jasmine beat New Zealand’s Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the women’s lightweight (60kg) quarter-final, while Panghal too won his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan to assure two more medals for India. In the men’s bout, it was an unanimous verdict in favour of the Indian southpaw, who had won a silver medal during the last edition in Gold Coast.



The bout wasn’t of great quality, but Panghal prevailed over his younger Scottish opponent, tiring him out with his solid defence. He gained points with occasional ferocious counter-attack. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Zareen, the reigning world champion, produced a dominating 5-0 unanimous decision win over Helen Jones of Wales in the light flyweight quarter-finals.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, on the other hand, was out-punched by last edition’s silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales. It was also curtains for Ashish Kumar (80kg), who went down to England’s Aaron Bowen by a 4-1 split verdict.

