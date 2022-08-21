Para badminton players shine in Thailand International

The Indian duo of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated the Indonesian pair 21-18, 21-13 in the summit clash of SL3-SL4 category

Doubles pair Pramod Bhagat (left) and Sukant Kadam

Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam claimed the gold after beating Indonesia’s Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the men’s doubles final of the Thailand Para Badminton International tournament in Pattaya on Saturday.

The Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair 21-18, 21-13 in the summit clash of SL3-SL4 category.

In the men’s singles, Bhagat and Kadam had to settle for a silver medal each.

In women’s singles, Mandeep Kaur got the better off compatriot Manasi to claim the gold medal, while Manisha Ramadass also bagged the yellow metal after beating Japan’s Kaede Kameyama in SU5 final.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also won the gold with a 21-9, 24-22 win over England’s Rachel Choong 21-9, 24-22 in SH6 final.

