Para shooting: Ramakrishna bags gold

Ramakrishna produced a final score of 253.1 to claim the yellow metal, while Slovakia’s Francek Tirsek (252.6) and Tanguy De La Forest (230.3) bagged the silver and bronze

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna. Pic/PTI

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna became the second Indian para shooter to earn a quota for the Paris Paralympics after securing a gold medal in mixed 10m air rifle SH2 at the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup.

Ramakrishna produced a final score of 253.1 to claim the yellow metal, while Slovakia’s Francek Tirsek (252.6) and Tanguy De La Forest (230.3) bagged the silver and bronze. Ramakrishna thus followed the extraordinary show of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara, who set a new world record en route clinching the gold medal on the opening day of the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever