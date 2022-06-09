Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Para shooting: Ramakrishna bags gold

Para shooting: Ramakrishna bags gold

Updated on: 09 June,2022 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Ramakrishna produced a final score of 253.1 to claim the yellow metal, while Slovakia’s Francek Tirsek (252.6) and Tanguy De La Forest (230.3) bagged the silver and bronze

Para shooting: Ramakrishna bags gold

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna. Pic/PTI


Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna became the second Indian para shooter to earn a quota for the Paris Paralympics after securing a gold medal in mixed 10m air rifle SH2 at the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup.

Ramakrishna produced a final score of 253.1 to claim the yellow metal, while Slovakia’s Francek Tirsek (252.6) and Tanguy De La Forest (230.3) bagged the silver and bronze. Ramakrishna thus followed the extraordinary show of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara, who set a new world record en route clinching the gold medal on the opening day of the event.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news tokyo Tokyo Olympics

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK