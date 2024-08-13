Breaking News
Updated on: 13 August,2024 05:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final

Pramod Bhagat (Pic: @pramodbhagat/Twitter)

Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months, to miss Paris Paralympics
Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.


"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement.



"Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division. "On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

