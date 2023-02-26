Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pramod Bhagat Sukant Kadam enter Spanish Para Badminton Level 2 semis

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter Spanish Para Badminton Level 2 semis

Updated on: 26 February,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Vitoria (Spain)
IANS |

Top

The Padma Shri-winner defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun 16-21, 21-12, 21-18 to set up a clash with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final. Kadam will face compatriot Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the men’s SL4 semi-finals

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter Spanish Para Badminton Level 2 semis

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam made a good start in the Spanish Para Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament here, scoring convincing wins to reach the semi-finals of the singles tournament.


The Padma Shri-winner defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun 16-21, 21-12, 21-18 to set up a clash with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final. Kadam will face compatriot Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the men’s SL4 semi-finals.



Also read: India start favourites against Kazakhstan in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships opener


In men’s doubles, Bhagat and his doubles partner Kadam secured their quarter-final berths and will now face India’s Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar. In mixed doubles, Bhagat and his partner Manisha Ramdass went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyahi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK