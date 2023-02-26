Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter Spanish Para Badminton Level 2 semis

The Padma Shri-winner defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun 16-21, 21-12, 21-18 to set up a clash with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final. Kadam will face compatriot Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the men’s SL4 semi-finals

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam made a good start in the Spanish Para Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament here, scoring convincing wins to reach the semi-finals of the singles tournament.

The Padma Shri-winner defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun 16-21, 21-12, 21-18 to set up a clash with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final. Kadam will face compatriot Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the men’s SL4 semi-finals.

In men’s doubles, Bhagat and his doubles partner Kadam secured their quarter-final berths and will now face India’s Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar. In mixed doubles, Bhagat and his partner Manisha Ramdass went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyahi.

