Para Table Tennis: India's Bhavina Patel assured of a medal

Updated on: 06 August,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Birmingham
The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England’s Sue Bailey 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 to seal her final berth

India’s Bhavina Patel cruised to the women’s singles Class 3-5 para table tennis final and assured herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England’s Sue Bailey 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 to seal her final berth.

The Gujarat paddler will take on Nigeria’s Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday. Sonalben Patel, on the other hand, went down to Ikpeoyi 11-8, 6-11, 4-11, 7-11. She will now face Bailey in the bronze medal match. 

Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost 11-7, 8-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Nigeria’s Nasiru Sule in the men’s 3-5 class semi-final.


