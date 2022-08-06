Para Table Tennis: India's Bhavina Patel assured of a medal

The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England’s Sue Bailey 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 to seal her final berth

Bhavina Patel

India’s Bhavina Patel cruised to the women’s singles Class 3-5 para table tennis final and assured herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England’s Sue Bailey 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 to seal her final berth.

The Gujarat paddler will take on Nigeria’s Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday. Sonalben Patel, on the other hand, went down to Ikpeoyi 11-8, 6-11, 4-11, 7-11. She will now face Bailey in the bronze medal match.

Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost 11-7, 8-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Nigeria’s Nasiru Sule in the men’s 3-5 class semi-final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever