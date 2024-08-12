Paris 2024 Paralympic Games | 'India will win atleast 25 medals at Paralympics': PCI chief coach Satyanarayana

PCI chief coach said that he is in Paris to help athletes get used to the climate and conditions

India's Paralympic archery team (Photo: @india_archery/X)

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief coach Satyanarayana said that India will win at least 25 medals at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, starting from August 28.

After the sporting extravaganza that was the Paris Olympics, the sporting action will continue with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, from August 28 onwards till September 8 onwards.

Speaking to ANI, Satyanarayana said, "Paris Paralympics will start from August 28. We are going to have a very strong contingent of 84 members. For the first time in history, we are sending players for 11 sports. Definitely, India will win more medals than the last Paralympics. This time, not less than 25 medals. Last time, we had just won five gold medals. We want to change the colour of medal this time and increase the tally. Most athletes are doing fine performance-wise."

Satyanarayana said that the government, corporates and media have been an excellent support to Paralympians.

"This is what I tell everyone, start winning medals, support will come. Once, in 2008, we had zero medals, then one silver, then four, then 19 in subsequent editions. A big change is coming up and the government has been supporting us big time. They have shown no discrimination between Olympics and Paralympics sport," he added.

PCI chief coach said that he is in Paris to help athletes get used to the climate and conditions. He urged the sports lovers to support the athletes by catching them in action live.

"I urge everyone to support us, because that earns us a medal more than our practice," he concluded.

