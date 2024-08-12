At the outset, a double-digit medal tally seemed overly ambitious, however, near misses prompted reflections of ‘what if’

Vinesh Phogat (Pic/WFI), Neeraj Chopra (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | India review: Triumphs, trials, and takeaways x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Paris Olympics 2024 presented a blend of triumphs and tribulations for India Disqualification of Vinesh Phogat thwarted could have been one of the greatest comebacks A silver medal, though commendable, felt like a setback rather than a success

The Paris Olympics 2024 presented a blend of triumphs and tribulations for India, characterized by deep disappointment and unexpected victories. The soul-wrenching disqualification of Vinesh Phogat thwarted what could have been one of the greatest comebacks on the grandest stage. A silver medal, though commendable, felt like a setback rather than a success. The joy and optimism came from Manu Bhaker’s surprise double in shooting, which offered a glimmer of hope amid a slew of six fourth-place finishes that left a lingering sense of frustration.