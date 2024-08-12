Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024 | India review: Triumphs, trials, and takeaways

Updated on: 12 August,2024 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At the outset, a double-digit medal tally seemed overly ambitious, however, near misses prompted reflections of ‘what if’

Paris Olympics 2024 | India review: Triumphs, trials, and takeaways

Vinesh Phogat (Pic/WFI), Neeraj Chopra (Pic/AFP)

Key Highlights

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 presented a blend of triumphs and tribulations for India
  2. Disqualification of Vinesh Phogat thwarted could have been one of the greatest comebacks
  3. A silver medal, though commendable, felt like a setback rather than a success

The Paris Olympics 2024 presented a blend of triumphs and tribulations for India, characterized by deep disappointment and unexpected victories. The soul-wrenching disqualification of Vinesh Phogat thwarted what could have been one of the greatest comebacks on the grandest stage. A silver medal, though commendable, felt like a setback rather than a success. The joy and optimism came from Manu Bhaker’s surprise double in shooting, which offered a glimmer of hope amid a slew of six fourth-place finishes that left a lingering sense of frustration. 

