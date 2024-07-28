Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: China win edition’s first gold in shooting

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Chateauroux
AFP |

China’s Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting won the first gold medal of the Olympic games on Saturday, defeating South Korea’s Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun in the final. Sheng and Huang outscored the Korean duo 16-12 to seal victory

China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao pose on the podium after winning the gold of the shooting 10m air rifle mixed team during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre. Pic/AFP

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


2024 Paris Olympics sports International Sports News sports news Sports Update

