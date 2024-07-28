England 376 all out in 3rd Test, lead West Indies by 94 on first innings

England collapsed to 54-5 early in the day's play before a stand of 115 between star batsman Joe Root (87) and captain Ben Stokes (54) revived the innings

England's Joe Root batting during day two of the Third Rothesay Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. Pic/AP, PTI

England were dismissed for 376 in reply to the West Indies first-innings 282, a lead of 94 runs, on the second day of the third Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. Jamie Smith fell agonisingly short of a maiden Test century when the wicketkeeper was out for 95.

England collapsed to 54-5 early in the day's play before a stand of 115 between star batsman Joe Root (87) and captain Ben Stokes (54) revived the innings. Chris Woakes became the fourth England batsman to make a fifty on Saturday, and also put on 106 with Smith, before the all-rounder was eventually out for 62 on his Warwickshire home ground.

Alzarri Joseph took 4-122 in 17.4 overs but the fast bowler proved expensive, averaging nearly seven runs an over. England have already secured this three-match series at 2-0 up, following wins by an innings and 114 runs and 241 runs at Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively.

