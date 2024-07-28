Breaking News
Rain postpones Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji's match against France

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

The last-minute entry of Monfils may have a bearing on the match with Bopanna all set and prepared to take on the combo of Reboul and Roger-Vasselin

Rain postpones Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji's match against France

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/PTI

Rain postpones Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji's match against France
The men’s doubles match between India’s pair of Rohan Bopanna-N Sriram Balaji and Gael Monfils-Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France has been postponed to Sunday due to rain.


Earlier in the day, Monfils replaced Fabien Reboul after the 28-year-old pulled out of the contest due to an injury. The last-minute entry of Monfils may have a bearing on the match with Bopanna all set and prepared to take on the combo of Reboul and Roger-Vasselin.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

2024 Paris Olympics rohan bopanna tennis news sports news Sports Update

