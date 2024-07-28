The last-minute entry of Monfils may have a bearing on the match with Bopanna all set and prepared to take on the combo of Reboul and Roger-Vasselin

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Rain postpones Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji's match against France x 00:00

The men’s doubles match between India’s pair of Rohan Bopanna-N Sriram Balaji and Gael Monfils-Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France has been postponed to Sunday due to rain.

Earlier in the day, Monfils replaced Fabien Reboul after the 28-year-old pulled out of the contest due to an injury. The last-minute entry of Monfils may have a bearing on the match with Bopanna all set and prepared to take on the combo of Reboul and Roger-Vasselin.

