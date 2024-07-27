Breaking News
Can Bops create ‘special’ memory in Paris again?

Updated on: 27 July,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

India’s first and only tennis medal in Olympics came back in 1996, when Leander Paes created history with a singles bronze at the Atlanta Games

Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna, the oldest player in the Indian contingent at 44, might not have a strong partner he had in previous Olympics, but in N Sriram Balaji, the veteran tennis player has a comrade, who can punch above his weight in Paris when they compete in men’s doubles event.


At this very venue he had won his first Grand Slam when he triumphed in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrwoski in 2017. “It’s the biggest arena for a clay court tournament, and representing India at Roland Garros is very, very special. Those memories help me every time I come here. It’s a tournament where I have always done well because of those memories,” said Bopanna.



India’s first and only tennis medal in Olympics came back in 1996, when Leander Paes created history with a singles bronze at the Atlanta Games.

India did not win an Olympic medal even when the legendary Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi competed together in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008). Not even when Bopanna had Bhupathi as his partner in 2012 in London. 

Not even when Paes and Bopanna played as a pair in 2016 and not even when Bopanna had Sania Mirza on the same side of the court in Rio Games in mixed doubles. 

These are the most successful names in Indian tennis, the only players to have won Grand Slam titles in the country’s history. 

To expect Bopanna to deliver the goods with Balaji, who has barely started playing at the big stage, is implausible. Yet, they are preparing in the best possible manner, given the limitations. What this pair can promise is a genuine fight till the end and in the process, if it manages to make the medal round, it will be a huge bonus.

