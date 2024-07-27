Breaking News
Hat-trick of medals will be tough for Sindhu

Updated on: 27 July,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Nadkarni | mailbag@mid-day.com

Tokyo Games bronze and Rio Olympics silver-winner PV has an easy first round, but thereafter faces China’s No. 6 seed He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 followed by No. 2 Chen Yu Fei in the quarters

PV Sindhu during Hangzhou Asian Games in China last year. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. For Sindhu, the round-robin Group M outing against Fathimath Nabaaha should be a breeze
  2. It is equally unlikely that she will be tested in her final group clash against Kristina
  3. But from that point onwards, Sindhu will have her work cut out

Shortly after noon (around 4:30 pm, IST) on Saturday, India’s ace shuttler Pusarla Venkata Sindhu will open her bid for a hat-trick of Olympic medals by stepping on to the Porte de la Chapelle courts in Paris against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives, a rank minnow at 111 in the Badminton World 
Federation (BWF) women’s singles rankings.

