Tokyo Games bronze and Rio Olympics silver-winner PV has an easy first round, but thereafter faces China’s No. 6 seed He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 followed by No. 2 Chen Yu Fei in the quarters
PV Sindhu during Hangzhou Asian Games in China last year. Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- For Sindhu, the round-robin Group M outing against Fathimath Nabaaha should be a breeze
- It is equally unlikely that she will be tested in her final group clash against Kristina
- But from that point onwards, Sindhu will have her work cut out
Shortly after noon (around 4:30 pm, IST) on Saturday, India’s ace shuttler Pusarla Venkata Sindhu will open her bid for a hat-trick of Olympic medals by stepping on to the Porte de la Chapelle courts in Paris against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives, a rank minnow at 111 in the Badminton World
Federation (BWF) women’s singles rankings.