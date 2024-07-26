Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sumit Nagal to face Frances Moutet Corentin in Rd 1

Sumit Nagal to face France’s Moutet Corentin in Rd 1

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

In the men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji have been drawn to meet the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Sumit Nagal to face France’s Moutet Corentin in Rd 1

Sumit Nagal. Pic/PTI

Sumit Nagal to face France’s Moutet Corentin in Rd 1
India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal will begin his Paris Olympics campaign against French Moutet Corentin, who he had beaten in April and could run into Australian World No. 6 Alex di Minaur in the second round.


Also Read: Paula Radcliffe apologises for supporting Dutch convict



In the men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji have been drawn to meet the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

