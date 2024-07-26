Sumit Nagal to face France’s Moutet Corentin in Rd 1

In the men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji have been drawn to meet the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Sumit Nagal. Pic/PTI
India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal will begin his Paris Olympics campaign against French Moutet Corentin, who he had beaten in April and could run into Australian World No. 6 Alex di Minaur in the second round.
In the men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji have been drawn to meet the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
