Sumit Nagal. Pic/PTI

Sumit Nagal to face France's Moutet Corentin in Rd 1

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal will begin his Paris Olympics campaign against French Moutet Corentin, who he had beaten in April and could run into Australian World No. 6 Alex di Minaur in the second round.

In the men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji have been drawn to meet the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

