Paula Radcliffe apologises for supporting Dutch convict

Paula Radcliffe. Pic/AFP

Paula Radcliffe, the former marathon world record-holder has apologised after defending the decision to allow Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, a convicted child rapist, to compete in the Paris Olympics.

Radcliffe’s initial remarks, which appeared to extend support to van de Velde, have drawn widespread condemnation, prompting her to issue an apology and clarify her stance.

Recognizing the widespread disapproval, Radcliffe took to social media to apologise. “I can only apologise, that isn’t what I intended to say. I stress that it isn’t something that can be excused in any way,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

