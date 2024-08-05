Paris Olympics 2024 | 'High time players take more responsibility': Prakash Padukone after Lakshya Sen's defeat in bronze medal match

Although Sen won the first game 21-13, he ultimately lost the subsequent two sets, resulting in a 4th place finish in men’s singles

Prakash Padukone, Lakshya Sen (Pic: ANI/@sportwalkmedia/X)

Legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone expressed disappointment with Lakshya Sen’s performance in the bronze medal match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.

Although Sen won the first game 21-13, he ultimately lost the subsequent two sets, resulting in a 4th place finish in the men’s singles category.

In a media briefing following Sen’s defeat, the 69-year-old emphasized the need for players to elevate their performance and take ownership of their outcomes, asserting that federations should not be held accountable for the lack of results.

#WATCH | Paris, France: On Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen losing the bronze medal match to Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in Badminton Men's singles at Paris Olympics, former Badminton player Prakash Padukone says, "He played well. I am a little disappointed as he could not finish it.… pic.twitter.com/BnaWQTHz0g — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

"He played well. I am a little disappointed as he could not finish it. Yesterday also he was in a winning position in the first game, it could have made a difference yesterday itself. Today also, after winning the first, he was leading 8-3 in the second. He has always been a little uncomfortable playing on the faster side or playing with the wind. He needs to work a little more on that...He was low on confidence...There are a few areas on which we definitely need to work on...I am disappointed that we could not even win one medal in badminton," Padukone told ANI.



"This time the government, SAI (Sports Authority of India), TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) everybody has done their bit. I don't think anybody could have done anything more than what the government, sports ministry, SAI, TOPS...I think it is high time some of the players also need to take some responsibility," he added.

Sen was unstoppable in the beginning but a nine-point streak from Lee in the second game changed the complexion of the match as world number seven Jia rose like a phoenix to overpower the Indian 13-21 21-16 21-11 win in the 71-minute clash.

"I started this match really good but I couldn't hold the lead and then when he started playing well, it was hard for me to find answers in the rallies," soft-spoken Lakshya said, his eyes staring into nothing.

"Overall, a bit disappointed with the results."

It is the second consecutive time that Lakshya surrendered from an advantageous position.

On Sunday too, Sen had three-game point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second against the formidable Viktor Axelsen before he lost his way.

He was gunning to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal and the two defeats will rankle him for a long time.

(With agency inputs)