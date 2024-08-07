Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Hocker wins men's 1,500m gold with Games record

Updated on: 07 August,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  Paris
Hocker's time beat the previous Olympic record of 3:28.32 set by Jakob Ingebrigsten at the Tokyo Games three years ago

US' Cole Hocker celebrates winning the men's 1500m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Pic/AFP

American Cole Hocker produced a barnstorming finish to clinch gold in the men's 1,500m at the Paris Olympics


Hocker passed defending champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway and Britain's reigning world champion Josh Kerr in the final stretch to win in an Olympic record time of 3 minutes, 27.65 seconds, reports Xinhua.



Hocker's time beat the previous Olympic record of 3:28.32 set by Jakob Ingebrigsten at the Tokyo Games three years ago.


Kerr took silver in 3:27.79 while American Yared Nuguse also finished strongly to take bronze in 3:27.80.

"I am still searching for the words to describe that moment but every part of me knew this was the Olympic final, I felt the moment and magnitude of it, and it was incredible," Hocker said. "It was, 'Let's get silver', then 'Let's get gold', and with 10 meters to go I felt like I knew I had gold."

"I feel like I have lived that scenario a lot of times in real life, racing people and trying to kick people down and this time it just happened to be the Olympic final. I'm still trying to figure out how to comprehend that."

The 23-year-old stressed the record was the farthest thing from his mind as he approached the home straight.

"It takes a lot of things to culminate, and I took full advantage of everything," he said. "I wasn't thinking with 150m to go that I am going to run a fast time, I was thinking I am going to win. That's what it came down to."

