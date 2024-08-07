Paris Olympics 2024: India's Vinesh Phogat disqualified from the finals due to being overweight

In the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming the first-ever woman wrestler to qualify for the finals of the Olympics. This was her third appearance in the Olympics. The Indian wrestler failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic)

Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. According to sources, Phogat is overweight by a few grams.

Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics 2024 match was against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt. The clash was scheduled to be played at 12:30 AM.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed it later and requested privacy for Phogat. This was her third appearance in the Olympics. The Indian wrestler failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. "No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

On August 6, Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan's Yui Susaki by 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. What made this victory special was, that this was the first-ever loss for the Japanese wrestler in her international career. With this, she sealed the semi-final berth at the event.

Later, the 29-year-old Phogat went on to secure a 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.

Phogat’s advancement to the Paris Olympics 2024 final has given Susaki an opportunity to vie for a bronze medal through repechage. Susaki will face Oksana Livach.