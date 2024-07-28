Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for July 28

Star shuttler PV Sindhu will kick start her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign, today against Fathimath Nabaaha at 12: 50 PM in a women's singles group stage match. India's youngest athlete Dhinidhi will compete in women's 200m freestyle heats at 3:30 PM

Manu Bhaker (Pic: File Pic)

As the Paris Olympics 2024 is underway, here is India's schedule for July 28, 2024.

Shooting

India's Manu Bhaker will face Hungary's Veronika Major, who topped qualification and also Korea's Oh Ye Jin and China's Li Xue in the finals of women's 10m air pistol. World and Olympic record holder Jiang Ranxin has also qualified for the final. The tie is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM.

Archery

India will play its archery match at 5: 45 PM against the rival which is yet to be decided. The athletes representing India at the Women's archery quarter-final of the Paris Olympics 2024 are Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari.

Rowing



Balraj Panwar will compete in men's single skulls repechage. He finished outside the top three spots in heat 1. The Paris Olympics 2024 management allows all the losing rowers of the heats to participate in another race. The top two winners will directly qualify for the quarter-finals of the rowing event.

Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula will compete with Sweden's Christina Kallberg in the Women's Single Round of 64 match at 2:15 PM. Also, Manika Batra will lock horns with Anna Hursery of Great Britain at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sharath Kamal will clash with Slovenia's Deni Kozul in the men's single round of 64 match.

Badminton

Star shuttler PV Sindhu will kick start her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign, today against Fathimath Nabaaha at 12: 50 PM in a women's singles group stage match.

India's star HS Prannoy will face Germany's Fabian Roth in the men's single-group stage match.

Boxing

Boxer Nikat Zareen's tie with Germany's Maxi Kloetzer in the women's 50kg round of 32 match is scheduled to begin at 3: 30 PM.

Swimming

India's youngest athlete Dhinidhi will compete in women's 200m freestyle heats at 3:30 PM. She is just 14 years of age and has qualified for the games on the basis of the Universality Quota.

Srihari Nataraj will also participate in men's 100m backstroke heats at 3: 30 PM.