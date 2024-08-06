Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka miss bronze by whisker

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Chateauroux (France)
PTI |



Maheshwari and Naruka shot 43 to finish fourth behind China’s Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu (44) in the contest for the bronze medal

Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka miss bronze by whisker

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka after the skeet mixed team bronze medal match yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


The Indian shooting duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka missed the bronze medal by a whisker in the skeet mixed team event, finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics here on Monday.


Maheshwari and Naruka shot 43 to finish fourth behind China’s Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu (44) in the contest for the bronze medal.



Earlier, the Indians finished fourth in the qualification after both teams were tied on 146 at the end of the three-round, 150-shot process, forcing a shoot-off.


In the qualification, Maheshwari shone with 50/50 in her final two rounds, while Naruka notched scores of 25, 23 and 24 in the three rounds.

Paris Olympics 2024 sports sports news Sports Update

